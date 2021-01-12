I did not become senate president in 2015 because it wasn’t God’s time

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has explained why he didn’t occupy the position in 2015.

The number three citizen who addressed newsmen during his 62nd birthday anniversary in Abuja on Tuesday January 12, said he never occupied the position because it was not God’s time.

Lawan further stated that he worked with former senate president Bukola Saraki for the good of Nigerians in spite of losing out.

He said;

“In 2015, you will recall when I wanted to be senate president, and God in his wisdom decided, No. You are not going to be. Someone else will be. Then of course senator Saraki became the president of the senate. “We believe in God. We worked together in the senate for the benefit of our people and when in 2019, God said it is time, guess what? 109 senators have the same mindset, the same attitudinal disposition to making Nigeria better, to working with the executive arm of government for the betterment of our country.”

Lawan also averred that the…