I killed him in self defence

Princess Odume, the corps member who was apprehended after killing a man in Akwa Ibom on Sunday January 10 has explained why she did it.

Upon being interrogated by the police after being arrested, the corps member who was nabbed while trying to jump over a fence after killing the young man identified as Japhet Akwaowo, reportedly said she did it in self-defence.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Ogbeche-Macdon said Odume claimed Akwaowo threatened to kill her upon her refusal to oblige his request to remove her clothes so that he could have sex with her.

Macdon said;