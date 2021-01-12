Lagos police command arrest 43 clubgoers and strippers for violating COVID19 protocols (photos)

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested forty-three (43) clubbers including strippers at Eclipse Night Club, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island for violating COVID19 protocols.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, SP CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the arrests were made on Sunday, January 10.

Adejobi said police operatives attached to Maroko Division of the state, on the order of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, went after the deviant clubbers and got them arrested for clubbing without any regard for the COVID-19 protocols.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that those arrested should be moved to Taskforce office Oshodi for prosecution. He added that the police boss has also ordered that club owners should no longer be spared as they encourage total disregard for the protocols in the state.