Toke Makinwa reacts as Twitter users slam her for equating money from men to sex from women

By
Headliners
-
2


Toke Makinwa reacts as Twitter users slam her for equating money from men to sex from women

Toke Makinwa responded to Twitter users who criticised her for equating money from men to sex from women. 

 

A number of men have been openly declaring themselves members of the Stingy Men Association of Nigeria, SMAN, while revealing they won’t be spending their money on women anymore.

 

Toke Makinwa reacted on Twitter,  writing: “This stingy men association na wa ooo… Abeg where can I sign up for Close legs association #Wemoveeee.”

 

Toke Makinwa reacts as Twitter users slam her for equating money from men to sex from women

 

Her tweet led to outrage as Twitter users said she’s pretty much insinuating that sex is all women have to offer.

 

And Toke responded to her critics with equal heat.

 

See below.

 

Toke Makinwa reacts as Twitter users slam her for equating money from men to sex from women

Toke Makinwa reacts as Twitter users slam her for equating money from men to sex from women

Toke Makinwa reacts as Twitter users slam her for equating money from men to sex from women

Toke Makinwa reacts as Twitter users slam her for equating money from men to sex from women



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR