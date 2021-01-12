‘You abuse homosexual people on social media and then behind closed doors you will be with your homosexual partner. Who are you fooling?” Aisha Yesufu continues to drag Arewa Youths

Aisha Yesufu is still dragging Arewa Youths on Twitter. The activist was triggered after they attacked her for calling for the rights of gays to be respected.

 

Earlier today, Ms. Yesufu slammed her Northern critics, describing the youths from the region as ”Oxygen Wasting Vessels”.

 

It appears she is not stopping at dragging them anytime soon. In fresh tweets, Ms. Yesufu said the hypocrisy of the people from the North is on steroids. She said most of them  condemn homosexuals on Twitter but end up with one behind closed doors.

 

See her tweets below

 

 

