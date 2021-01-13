Billionaire businessman, Boluwatife Akin-Olugbade, dies of COVID19

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aare Boluwatife Akin-Olugbade, has died.

He died today January 13 after battling with COVID19 complications.

A native of Owu kingdom in Ogun state, late Akin-Olugbade was described as one of the world’s biggest Rolls-Royce collector. He was so obsessed with the brand that he had 10 Rolls Royce which has his customized plate numbers- ‘BOLU 1, 2, 3, 4, 5…”

He was 64 years old.

Late Akin-Olugbade attended Corona School, Yaba; King’s College, Lagos; London University; University of California (master’s in Law); and Cambridge University where he got his doctorate specialising in Company Law. His business interests cut across law, property development, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, maritime and offshore services, investment banking, etc.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.