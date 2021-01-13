FG will support Nigerian scientists research on using river blindness drug to treat COVID19- Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has welcomed efforts by a team of Nigerian professors and scientists investigating the effectiveness of Ivermectin, a drug used in treating river blindness, in the prevention and treatment of the Coronavirus disease.

The team, which is composed of Nigerian scholars at home and abroad, has also submitted their report on the usefulness of the drug to the World Health Organisation which has already appointed a Peer Review expert from the United Kingdom.

Speaking while being briefed on the report by a team of scientists led by Prof. Femi Babalola, the Principal investigator, and Prof. Chris Bode, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH on Monday, January 11, the Vice President expressed excitement that Nigeria and Nigerians “are at the cutting edge of scientific research into the COVID-19 treatment.”

According to him, “we have an opportunity here and I am so fascinated to hear this drug has been used in the treatment of River Blindness…