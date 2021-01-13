Man who strangled his girlfriend and slashed her throat is jailed for life

A man who murdered his partner by strangling her before slashing her throat has been jailed for life and ordered to spend at least 18 years behind bars.

36-year-old Daryll Paterson committed the brutal attack on former dental nurse Louise Aitchison at the home they shared in Park Terrace, East Kilbride, Scotland, on April 28, 2020.

The attack was sparked by an alcohol-fuelled fight between the couple, who had been together since 2019, the court heard.

He was arrested after admitting his crime to a friend and his sister, confessing: ‘I’ve done something really bad’.

The argument between the pair escalated and Paterson strangled his girlfriend before striking her in the neck with a knife leaving a ‘gaping wound.’

Police found three washed knives in the flat and Louise’s body covered in blankets in a bedroom.

As Paterson pleaded guilty to the murder at the High Court in Glasgow, a judge slammed him for ‘betraying the love and trust’ of his…