Singers, Simi and Adekunle Gold, celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Singers Simi and Adekunle Gold, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today January 13.

 

The couple had their white wedding in January 2019 and have since welcomed a baby girl.

 

They took to their Instagram pages this morning to profess their love for each other.

 

Simi wrote

”2 years.

Well, 2 years on government paper and 7 years since I gree for you, you lucky man. Through a pregnancy. With a baby we’re both unashamedly obsessed with. Through a pandemic. And it’s still you. I’ve never had to wonder if you’re in my corner. You’re still the best man I know. You should have been your own best man (don’t leave me).

One of my favorite things about you is that you’re a really, really good person. I like you a lot. I’m so proud to know you and be your wife. I pray that God continues to be the foundation of our marriage and home.

I love you Kunle Kosoko. Now, forever and one extra day, and then another, and then another, and then another, ati be?be? lo…

Happy…



Source: Linda Ikeji

