YouTube suspends President Trump’s channel for ‘a minimum’ of one week for violating the site’s policy

YouTube announced on Tuesday it is suspending President Trump’s channel for at least a week.

The video-sharing platform confirmed in a statement that a video uploaded to President Trump’s channel violated the site’s policy against inciting violence and as a result, the platform suspended his ability to share content on YouTube for at least seven days.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days,” YouTube said in a statement.

The video side added, “Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”

YouTube didn’t provide any details of the video shared on…