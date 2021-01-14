African Union purchases 270m Covid-19 vaccine doses for the continent

About 270 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been secured by the African Union (AU) for distribution across the continent, according to AU head South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

All of the doses will be used this year, according to the regional Bloc leader.

The 270million doses is on top of 600 million doses already promised.

Although infection numbers and death rates are comparatively lower across most of Africa, a new variant of Covid-19 in South Africa is causing particular alarm and spreading quickly along the region.

“As a result of our own efforts we have so far secured a commitment of a provisional amount of 270 million vaccines from three major suppliers: Pfizer, AstraZeneca (through Serum Institute of India) and Johnson & Johnson,” President Ramaphosa said .

At least 50 million of the doses will be available “for the crucial period of April to June 2021,” he said.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa praised the move during an online media briefing on…