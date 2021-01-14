Donald Trump becomes the first president in US history to be impeached twice

The US House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” at last week’s Capitol riot, which claimed the lives of five people including a police officer.

The Republican is now the first president in US history to be twice impeached by Congress.

The article of impeachment, for “incitement of insurrection,” was adopted by the Democratic-controlled House, 232 to 197, after several hours of debate. A group of 10 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump.

It was also stated in the article that Mr. Trump “repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were fraudulent and should not be accepted”.

It says he then repeated these claims and “willfully made statements to the crowd that encouraged and foreseeably resulted in lawless action at the Capitol”, leading to the violence and loss of life.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its…