Man accused by wife of molesting their 9-month-old son and threatening her life releases a statement addressing the allegations

Victor Chukwutem Inalu, the man accused by his wife of molesting their 9-month-old old son (read here) has released an official statement addressing the allegations.

Chukwutem, who had initially denied his wife’s allegations (read here), said that following his wife’s claims that he is gay, had anal sex with their son, and threatened her life, he presented himself to the Ekpan police station where he gave a statement.

He explained that his wife was present and they agreed to a medical evaluation of their son.

However, he claims his wife has disappeared with their son and refused to present the infant for medical examination.

He added that he presented himself for medical examination and the result showed he’s never engaged in anal sex.

He said his wife’s claims were all fabricated and thanked those who stood by him.

Read his statement below.