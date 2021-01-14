Man arrested during raid on nightclubs cries out from prison after testing positive for Covid-19

A brand influencer who was one of those arrested during raids on Lagos nightclubs for violating Covid-19 guidelines has cried out from detention.

Ipadeola Oriyomi said he was arrested at Eclipse club and they were taken to Maroko police station from where they were transferred to the Oshodi taskforce.

There, he was tested for Coronavirus and his result came out positive.

He said that, rather than take him to the isolation centre or allow him self-isolate, he was put back into the holding cell with others who were arrested.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, he wrote: “I was arrested at eclipse club in v.i when police of maroko came to arrest us . They took us to maroko police station where we slept over night before they transferred us to oshodi taskforce.. I have been in oshodi taskforce since monday.

“They tested us yesterday for covid 19. Test came out today and it shows am positive.

“Instead of them to take me to isolation center or I should go to do self…