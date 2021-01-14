New York City cancels all contract with Trump organisation over Capitol riot

New York City is canceling all its contracts with President Donald Trump’s company, a move that could cost the outgoing president millions of dollars in response to his role in last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” de Blasio said in a statement.

“The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”



“In light of last week’s attack on our Capitol and our democracy, we have concluded that it is in the best interests of New Yorkers for the City to commence the process of cancelling these contracts and terminating its business ties with the Trump Organization,” corporation counsel James Johnson said in the statement from the mayor’s office.

The statement said the contracts’…