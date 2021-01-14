Prophet Fufeyin Gifts his old time pastor Friend from MFM a Car, 200k to change his wardrobe and one million naira for monthly stipends

After many years, Snr Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin came across his old time pastor Friend from MFM, Mountain of Fire Ministry who Dreamt about the Expansion of Christ MercyLand Delivrance Ministry When Prophet Fufeyin was Suffering under the Sun and Rain.

Prophet Fufeyin Gift him a Car and 200k to change his wardrobe, one million naira for monthly stipends. On Sunday the 27th day of December 2020 at Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State Nigeria, the Servant of God, Snr, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin was led by the Holyspirit to discover the presence of his long time Friend, named Pastor Dominic in the midst of the crowded Congregation.

It will be recalled that the said Pastor Friend of the Prophet, joined him after leaving the Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM) in the year 2011, exactly ten years ago, at the inception of the Ministry of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin. By then the young Ministry suffered some set backs. Rain storm usually destroyed the…