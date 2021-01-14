Us Vice President-elect Kamala Harris credits her mother for being a great influence in her life

Kamala Harris is honoring her mother for the impact she made in her life.

Sharing photos of her mother nursing her as a baby, Kamala revealed some of the words her mother told her that impacted her life.

Kamala and her sister Maya were raised by their mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris.

After Gopalan’s divorce, she raised Kamala and Maya mostly as a single mother. Because of this arrangement, Kamala and her mother developed an incredibly close relationship, one that Kamala still views as incredibly formative.

Honoring her mother on Instagram, Kamala wrote: