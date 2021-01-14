Woman, 35, abandons husband for her stepson, 21, and undergoes plastic surgery to be more attractive for him

A woman abandoned her husband for her 21-year-old stepson and she admits she went under the knife to make him fancy her more.

Marina Balmesheva, 35, a fitness blogger from Russia, is pregnant with her stepson Vladimir’s baby and has even insisted on prenup to safeguard her assets.

Marina has known her current boyfriend since he was seven-years-old.

Despite having been married to his dad, she says Vladimir has “the most charming blue-eyes in the world”.

Her ex-husband, with whom she adopted five kids, has said that she had seduced his son.

“He had not had a girlfriend before her,” he fumed.

“They were not shy to have sex while I was at home.

“I would have forgiven her cheating, if it wasn’t my son…

“She was running to my son’s bed from our bedroom when I was sleeping…

“After that she was coming back and lying in bed with me as if nothing had happened.”

But Marina says her previous marriage was “not living but pretending”

She told her…