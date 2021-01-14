“You can’t be a feminist and a Christian ” Reno Omokri says

Reno Omokri has said it’s impossible for a person to be a feminist and a Christian.
He tweeted: “You can be a feminist, or you can be a Christian. But you can’t be a feminist and a Christian. A Christian wife must submit to her husband. A feminist does not submit to a man. Thus, feminism (as is currently defined) cant coexist with Christianity. “
A follower responded: “Thats your opinion and it’s alright. It been your opinion however doesn’t not make it true for everyone else. I’m a Christian and a proud feminist!”
And Reno replied:
My marriage to my beauty queen wife and my preference for organic food, are my opinions. But the contradiction between feminism and Christianity is not my opinion. Ephesians 5:22 makes it a fact:
“Wives, SUBMIT yourselves to your husbands”
Source: Linda Ikeji