“You can’t be a feminist and a Christian ” Reno Omokri says

Reno Omokri has said it’s impossible for a person to be a feminist and a Christian.

He tweeted: “You can be a feminist, or you can be a Christian. But you can’t be a feminist and a Christian. A Christian wife must submit to her husband. A feminist does not submit to a man. Thus, feminism (as is currently defined) cant coexist with Christianity. “

A follower responded: “Thats your opinion and it’s alright. It been your opinion however doesn’t not make it true for everyone else. I’m a Christian and a proud feminist!”

And Reno replied: