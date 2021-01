A Muslim man on Twitter, @Waspapping_, has called for a ban on users who post sexual content on the social media platform after he ”accidentally” watched a 4 minutes porn that popped up on his timeline.

The Twitter user, who is a devoted Muslim said it was a ‘traumatizing experience’ after watching the X-rated clip earlier today. He also told people to stop judging him for watching the sexual content because it ‘wasn’t intentional.’