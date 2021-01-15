Parents come up with hilarious punishment for their daughter who broke eggs then accused the dog

By
Headliners
-
2


Parents come up with hilarious punishment for their daughter who broke eggs then accused the dog

Parents of a little girl came up with a unique way to punish her for her naughty behaviour. 

 

The parents wrote her “crimes” on a sheet of paper and took photos of her with her “charge sheet”.

 

She was charged for breaking eggs and other household items after which she hid them behind the couch and blamed the dog.

 

The incident happened on Tuesday,  Jan 12, 2021.

 

Her parents also took several “mugshots” of the girl with “inmate” written on her charge sheet, together with her prison number.

 

The dog was not left out too.

 

See photos below.

 

Parents come up with hilarious punishment for their daughter who broke eggs then accused the dog

Parents come up with hilarious punishment for their daughter who broke eggs then accused the dog

Parents come up with hilarious punishment for their daughter who broke eggs then accused the dog

Parents come up with hilarious punishment for their daughter who broke eggs then accused the dog

Parents come up with hilarious punishment for their daughter who broke eggs then accused the dog

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR