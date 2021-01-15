Pastor who raped his two underage daughters and impregnated one is jailed for 140 years

A Kenyan pastor man who raped his two underage daughters and impregnated one of them has been jailed for 140 years.

Akorino ‘pastor’ John Gichini, 51, was sentenced by a Baricho court in Kirinyaga on Thursday after being convicted of the charges against him.

He admitted that between June 2019 and August 2020 he sexually abused his daughters aged 14 and 16 years, Nairobi News reports.

The prosecutor, Patricia Gikunju, told the court that the girls were abused and one of them gave birth to a baby girl who is now seven months old.

During the sentencing, Senior Principal Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi said the pastor destroyed the lives of his daughters and that he deserves heavy punishment to serve as a lesson to other would-be offenders.

The magistrate described the convict as a very bad person whose name should be entered into the register of the convicted and most dangerous sex offenders.

“The accused abused his position as a father and ruined his…