Sokoto commissioner for home affairs, Abdulkadir Jeli-Abubakar is dead

Alhaji Abdulkadir Jeli-Abubakar, the commissioner for home affairs in Sokoto state is dead.

Malam Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Aminu Tambuwal said Jeli-Abubakar died on Thursday January 14, at the age of 64 after a protracted illness.

Governor Tambuwal described the deceased’s death as a great loss to the state and the nation at large, and also prayed that God will grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

Jeli-Abubakar who is the son of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar III, and younger brother to the present Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, was a former counselor of the Sultanate Council in Sokoto. He is survived by two wives, many children and grand children.