UI cancels 2019/20 academic session, announces Feb 20 resumption date 

The management of the University of Ibadan has announced February 20 as the resumption date for academic activities in the institution. The school announced this via its Twitter handle today January 15.
The institution also announced that the 2019/2020 session has been cancelled.
”The management of the University of Ibadan has announced January 18 as its resumption date. The Senate cancelled the 2019/20 academic session, the 2020/21 session will commence on February 20 and end on December 22nd”the tweet read
Source: Linda Ikeji