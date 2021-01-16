1867 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

1867 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Friday, January 15, 2021.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 713 new cases, the highest for the day.

Other states with new cases include Plateau-273, FCT-199, Kaduna-117, Oyo-79, Enugu-58, Ondo-53, Kano-49, Sokoto-43, Ogun-37, Osun-37, Nasarawa-36, Rivers-28, Benue-24, Delta-24, Niger-24, Gombe-18, Edo-15, Taraba-12, Bayelsa-10, Ekiti-9, Borno-6, Zamfara-2 and Jigawa-1.

The agency also disclosed that they were 277 community recoveries in Lagos State, 150 in Kaduna State and 78 in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines.

Nigeria now has a total of 107, 345 confirmed cases. 84, 535 patients have been discharged so far with 1413 deaths recorded.

See a breakdown of the number of cases per state below.