Gospel singer, Duranice Pace of ‘Anointed Pace Sisters’ dies at 62

American gospel singer and evangelist, Duranice Pace, who was part of the gospel group the “Anointed Pace Sisters” has died. She was 62.

Duranice, who was the oldest of Atlanta’s acclaimed sibling gospel group passed away from health complications on January 14, 2021

‘Morning Rush’ host and journalist, Shiba Russell confirmed her death in a tweet.

She wrote: “RIH Gospel legend Duranice Pace. I just confirmed the news of her passing with one of her sisters. I last spoke to my dear friend, my sister, on Dec 15 from her hospital bed. She was in great spirits. So very upset now. Will write something more thoughtful later #DuranicePace.”