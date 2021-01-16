New Paris Saint-Germain coach, Mauricio Pochettino tests positive for Covid-19

New Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for coronavirus.
The former Tottenham manager only took over at the French club on January 2 and led them to Trophee des Champions glory on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over Marseille, winning his trophy as a professional manager.
The 48-year-old Argentine will now self isolate and is set to miss the club’s next two Ligue 1 fixtures against Angers and Montpellier.
An official club statement read: “The coach of PSG Mauricio Pochettino is confirmed positive in the Sars-Cov2 PCR test.
“He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol. His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino will take over from tomorrow in Angers.”
Source: Linda Ikeji