New Paris Saint-Germain coach, Mauricio Pochettino tests positive for Covid-19

New Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Tottenham manager only took over at the French club on January 2 and led them to Trophee des Champions glory on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over Marseille, winning his trophy as a professional manager.

The 48-year-old Argentine will now self isolate and is set to miss the club’s next two Ligue 1 fixtures against Angers and Montpellier.

An official club statement read: “The coach of PSG Mauricio Pochettino is confirmed positive in the Sars-Cov2 PCR test.

“He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol. His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino will take over from tomorrow in Angers.”