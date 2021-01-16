‘Stop tagging me on pages of petty feuding Nigerian crossdressers”- Popular Nigerian transsexual, Miss Sahhara warns





Popular Nigerian Transsexual, Miss Sahhara, has asked Nigerians to stop tagging her on the pages of petty feuding Nigerian crossdressers. Sahhara’s warning came as Bobrisky and James Brown have been going after each other on social media since Friday, January 15.

In a post shared on Instagram, Miss Sahhara said no one has the monopoly of who can or can’t be a transwoman or a crossdresser in Nigeria. She warned that if the ”little trans girls” in Nigeria don’t stop fighting, she will be forced to start exposing them and their tricks.

See the post below…

I HAVE HAD IT WITH ALL YOUR ANNOYING AS*ES:

This is for Nigerians who can’t differentiate between a crossdresser and a transexual woman! The picture you are looking at is what some women look like, yes! SOME WOMEN! I know my privilege. Since trans women are women, there is no difference between a trans woman and a cisgenender woman(‘cisgenender’ is a person who’s identity corresponds with the gender they were assigned at…





Source: Linda Ikeji