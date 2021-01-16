Tik Tok user claims Nigerian married women are the highest cheaters in the world at 62% (video)





A Tiktok video has gone viral after a user listed eight countries and named Nigerian married women as the highest cheaters in the world.In the video the man mentions eight different countries with the highest fate of women cheating on their husband. According to the man, the number of women cheating in the United States is 14%, 16% for France, 19% for Singapore, 33% for Russia, 39% for Malaysia, 42 for UK, 59 % for Thailand and Nigeria at 62% is the highest.The analysis comes after condom brand, Durex, did a recent survey on it's highest users in the world. The survey taken on 29,000 people in 36 countries has ranked Nigerian women as the most unfaithful in the world. The survey revealed that the top two countries with cheating women are Nigeria,with 62 percent?Do you agree?Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Tik Tok user claims Nigerian married women are the highest cheaters in the…







Source: Linda Ikeji