“Stop doing ashewo inside husband’s house” Iheoma Nnadi’s “friend” writes after the former beauty queen said a friend blocked her for flimsy reasons

A woman believed to be the friend Iheoma Nnadi said blocked her for flimsy reasons has hit back following the former beauty queen’s post.

Iheoma took to Instagram to reveal that she was blocked by a friend and she gave the reasons why this friend blocked her (read here).

A “friend” of the former beauty queen has now hit back though it’s not clear if this is the friend Iheoma was referring to since she didn’t call names.

Chinwe Aaron took to her Instagram Stories after Iheoma’s post was shared to write: “No body above blocking.”

She added: “Married women of Lagos state stop doing ashewo inside husband house oh, leave when you’re tired. Shameless bunch of fools.”

The mum-of-two wrote in another slide: “You sabi talk abi? Wait for me big shameless fool.”

She continued: “Does your lifestyle matches with what your husband gives you? Wait, I dey come for you.”