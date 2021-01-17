Troops repel attack in Borno, destroy Boko Haram gun trucks (photos)

Troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO in conjunction with the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE have effectively destroyed 7 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ gun trucks and decimated several unconfirmed number of the terrorists when they attempted to attack their location at the outskirts of Marte in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement released by Brig. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, the acting director-general of the Defence Media Operations, says the gallant troops, based on reliable information about the attack, had positioned themselves in an ambush site where they tactically withdrew to and awaited the arrival of the terrorists before they opened fire which led to fierce battle that resulted in the successes recorded as indicated above.

The troops are still engaged in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists for further exploitation.