Leave that man must do it for me mentality and normalize buying luxury stuff for yourself this year

TV personality, Nancy Isime has taken to Instagram to advise ladies to normalize buying luxury stuff for themselves this year and stop depending on men to do it for them.
To achieve the goal, Isime insists they must double their ‘legit hustle’ and work hard in other to spoil themselves this year.
In a post via her Instagram Story, she wrote:
Ladies, This year we are nomilazing buying luxury sh*t for ourselves all year round!
Leave that “Man must do it for me mentality in 2020”
This year, we see it, we like it, we want it, we buy it. Doube your legit hustle boo, grind hard, eyes on the goal!
You wanna be spoiled? Do it yourself.
Source: Linda Ikeji