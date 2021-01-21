“This is how he celebrated you. Please rescue him”

A Nigerian photographer and humanitarian, Mohammed Chiroma on Thursday, January 21, shared a photo of abducted aid worker, Abubakar Garba Idris, celebrating President Buhari during his visit to Maiduguri.

Idris, an employee of United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists along Maiduguri/Damaturu road in Borno on January 2, 2021. Read HERE

Taking to Twitter, Chiroma posted a photo of a happy Idris, fondly called Aloma, doing Buhari’s 4-4 re-election sign during his visit to the Borno capital.

“Dear @MBuhari, this is how Aloma celebrated you when you visited maid. Currently Aloma is the hands of BH, they kidnapped him along Maid-Damaturu road. Please help and rescue this young man.” he wrote.