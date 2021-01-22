My mother contracted COVID-19 in Kaduna prison





Mohammed, son of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has alleged that his mother, Zeenat contracted COVID-19 at a Kaduna prison.

Mohammad further alleged in a statement released on Thursday January 21, that his mother is yet to be evacuated despite informing authorities about her status, an act he described as an “assassination tool”.

“Six days ago, after a routine visit to the Kaduna State prison by my parents’ doctors, my mother complained of fatigue, fever and a complete loss of the ability to smell. “The doctors decided to carry out a number of standard tests in order to understand what the problem was. Among the tests that were carried out was a test for the novel coronavirus. “This was a routine procedure and it is important to state that she has been denied treatment for acute medical conditions, including severe arthritis of the knee for years now. “Meanwhile, the COVID-19 test came back positive. I imagined that due to the…





