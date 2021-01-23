Bring all the soldiers and policemen to arrest me in my house

Popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has challenged Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde to arrest him if he can over the eviction order he issued to Fulani herdsmen.

Governor Makinde had countered Igboho’s seven-day ultimatum to Fulanis in Igangan community of Ibarapa East local government over alleged kidnapping and banditry in a state broadcast. The Oyo state Governor stressed that nobody has the right to evict anybody from any parts of Oyo State.

Igboho who defied the order on Friday January 22 when he stormed Igangan, accused the Governor of backing herdsmen. He also recalled how Makinde relied on him to win votes in 2019.

He said;