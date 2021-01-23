



A legal practitioner has weighed in on Doyin Okupe's reaction to his son coming out as gay. Doyin Okupe had reacted to his son's sexual orientation by stating clearly that he is "vehemently opposed to homosexuality" and believes what his son is going through is "a major spiritual challenge" (read here). But Jake Okwchukwu Effoduh, a lawyer, told the former presidential aide that he should accept his son and stop trying to change him. He wrote: "Dear Doyin Okupe, no amount of prayer can change ur son's sexual orientation. The same way no amount of prayer can change his race. Instead, pray for him to grow in confidence, wellness and self-acceptance. The world will hate and reject him, don’t join them. Accept your own son." The post “Doyin Okupe, no amount of prayer can change your son’s sexual orientation” Human rights lawyer writes appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji