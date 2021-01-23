Fulani own all the lands in Nigeria, no power can remove us from Ondo forests – Miyetti Allah leader, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo says

As the seven-day ultimatum Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, issued herdsmen occupying Ondo state forests expires tomorrow January 24, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo has declared that nobody has the power to remove Fulani herdsmen from the state’s forests.

In an interview with The Sun, Bodejo claimed the Fulani’s own all the land in Nigeria. He said the Fulanis have settled in the Ondo Forest reserves for over 250 years and will not obey anybody to leave the place.

Read excerpts from the interview below

Following allegations of kidnapping and robbery carried out by Fulani herdsmen, Ondo State government has given them seven-day ultimatum to leave the forests in the state, what is your reaction?

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu doesn’t have any right to give such ultimatum to our people. People, including Fulani voted for him to be the governor; so he should be the governor of everybody in the state.

Fulani have…