Many feared dead as gas plant explodes in Delta (photos/videos)

Many persons are feared dead after a gas plant located near Untouchable bus stop along Lagos-Asaba expressway in Agbor community, Delta state exploded on Friday evening, January 22.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire allegedly burnt some persons to death while several buildings located near the scene of the incident were burnt. Many other persons were injured during the fire outbreak.

A video shared online showed some of the burnt victims being rushed to the hospital where they are being treated.

The cause of the explosion is yet unknown.

See more photos and videos from the scene of the incident below