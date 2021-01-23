Naira Marley reacts after school children were arrested by Amotekun for modelling themselves as him (video)

Singer Naira Marley has reacted to some school children being arrested by Amotekun operatives for modelling themselves as him.

In the video which has gone viral, a lady who is supposedly a teacher in the school described the boys as criminals and also disclosed that they were apprehended in a bush.

Reacting to this, Naira Marley expressed his desire to meet the kids and further described their arrest as “child abuse”. He added that the teachers and security operatives with guns need to be arrested.

The singer wrote;