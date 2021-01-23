Naira Marley reacts after school children were arrested by Amotekun for modelling themselves as him (video)

Singer Naira Marley has reacted to some school children being arrested by Amotekun operatives for modelling themselves as him.
In the video which has gone viral, a lady who is supposedly a teacher in the school described the boys as criminals and also disclosed that they were apprehended in a bush.
Reacting to this, Naira Marley expressed his desire to meet the kids and further described their arrest as “child abuse”. He added that the teachers and security operatives with guns need to be arrested.
The singer wrote;
Guys look what’s happening in stupid Nigeria.
How can you arrest school kids? This is child abuse. The teachers and this stupid uncles with guns need to get arrested.
I want to meet all these kids I owe them, please help me with the name of the school or link me up with any of my Marlian Kids. Thanks. I wanna see the witch behind the camera self. Wtf is amotekun self?? If they treat ur child like this, what would u do? Did u see the slap?? U…
