Piers Morgan’s tribute to Larry King is so shady…

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to pay tribute to Larry King after the legendary talk show host passed but his choice of words raised brows.

Piers shared a throwback photo he took with Larry King and wrote: “Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer.

A number of people reacted, telling Piers that his tweet was an inappropriate way to pay tribute to a dead man.

But Piers responded, insisting Larry hated the fact that he was the one who replaced him at CNN.

He wrote: “Larry hated me replacing him at CNN and never made any secret of it, which I found very sad because he was one of my heroes – but I still think he was a superb broadcaster & one of the all-time TV greats.”

He added that Larry would have found humour in his tribute…