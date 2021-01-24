Boko Haram allegedly kills nine soldiers in Nasarawa

Nine soldiers have reportedly been killed by Boko Haram insurgents during a rescue operation in a forest along Mararaba-Udege road in Nasarawa state linking Otukpo Oweto in Benue state.

The Nation reported that the slain soldiers who were led to the forest by an officer Felix Kura, an indigene of Benue state, were Iliya Kefas, Bati Yakubu and other young officers whose names cannot be identified immediately.

It was learnt that the soldiers from 177 Guards Battalion, Shitu Barracks in Keffi, Nasarawa state were on a mission to dislodge the Boko Haram terrorists from the forest who kidnapped many indigenes of the state and held them in captive.

They killed five Boko Haram terrorists before they were overpowered by the terrorists whose weapons were more sophisticated.

A source in the barracks said;