”I am not scared”- Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, reacts to plans by the police to get him arrested over his eviction notice to Fulanis in Oyo (video)





Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, has said he is not scared of the police arresting him over the eviction notice he gave to the Fulanis in Oyo state.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Igboho said he has been hearing that there are plans to get him arrested. He said he is not scared and that all he is doing is for the interest of his people, the Yorubas. According to him, the kings in Yoruba land are scared of speaking up for fear of being deposed by the government.

”They say I am not part of the government. Why am I meddling in the affairs that is not my business? I am meddling in it because I am a Yoruba man and if the government do not do the things that the people who voted for them expect them to do, then the people have the right to talk. It’s not like I just gave a command or said something that just came out from my mind. Look at our doctor, Dr. Fatai, a PhD holder who is a Yoruba man. He worked abroad for many years and came back with money. He started a farm in his…





Source: Linda Ikeji