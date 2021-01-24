Man cuts off his father’s head then wears the dead man’s intestines round his neck

A Ukrainian man has been arrested for killing his father and wearing the dead man’s intestines on his neck.

Dmitry Ponomarenko from Odessa is accused of stabbing his 53-year-old dad multiple times on Jan 20, 2021, after an argument broke out between them.

A Kiev district court was told that Ponomarenko cut off his father’s head and ripped open his stomach, before turning the knife on a 32-year-old neighbour who rented a room from the family, killing him instantly.

The prosecutor in court claims that then Ponomarenko, who reportedly has a wife and small child, went out into the street with his father’s head and intestines around his neck.

Local media claimed Ponomarenko emerged from his flat on January 20 covered in blood and was hitting cars with his dad’s head.

One resident told a reporter: “A naked and bloodied man, wrapped in guts and holding the head of a man came out of the front, sat on a bench and lit a cigarette.”

While being questioned by police on the…