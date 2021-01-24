Nnamdi Kanu reacts to IGP’s order for the arrest of Sunday Igboho over eviction notice to Fulani herdsmen

Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to the Inspector General of Police’s order for the arrest of Yoruba youth leader, Sunday Igboho over eviction notice to Fulanis herdsmen.

Last week, Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, issued a seven day ultimatum to herdsmen occupying Ondo state forests to vacate the state accusing them of banditry and incessant killings. The eultimatum expires on Sunday January 24.

In reaction to the ultimatum the Presidency stated that no one has right to tell herdsmen where to live.

Oyo state Youth leader, Sunday Igboho held rallies this week in the South West giving herdsmen quit notice to leave the state and accusing them of incessant robberies and kidnapping in the state.

He even dared the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde to come and arrest him for defending his people.

On Friday, the Inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu ordered the arrest of Sunday Igboho, over the quit…