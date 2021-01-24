Putin critic, Alexei Navalny’s wife and hundreds of people detained as thousands gather across Russia to protest against the government (video)

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader and president Vladmir Putin’s main critic, Alexey Navalny, was detained in Moscow on Saturday, January 23 as protests held in support of her husband sweeps across Russia.



Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Ivanovna Navalnaya, also joined Yulia to attend the rally in Moscow.

In a video posted on social media, Navalnaya is shown being stopped by police at the entrance to a metro station in central Moscow near where protesters were gathered.

She is then escorted to a police van. The protest in Moscow was one of dozens in rallies held in across Russia on Saturday, in support of Navalny.

This is the moment police detained Alexei Navalny’s wife in Moscow. The footage was posted on YouTube by “Team Navalny” and shows Yulia Navalnaya being led away by authorities. Read more here: https://t.co/MuoVlTX7Fq pic.twitter.com/L8XK1ProxC — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 23, 2021

According to OVD-Info, an independent site that monitors…