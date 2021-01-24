Senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has alleged that the federal government is portraying itself as the “defender of herders” in the country.
Featuring on Television Continental (TVC) programme “The Platform”, the lawyer stated that the forestry reserve law requires compulsory registration for those who want to carry out operations in states.
Falana said;
“There is nothing strange whether you are talking of Benue or Ekiti state or whatever. The federal government has come in to defend herders, whether anti-grazing law or whatever. At the same time, the federal government does not defend the poor, the beggars, the destitute and others who are forcefully arrested and deported to their states of origin.
“The federal government does not bother because they belong to the flotsam and jetsam of the society. So, that is why people are wondering.
“The federal government is portraying itself as the defender of herders and it is not very…
Source: Linda Ikeji