Traffic offenders to be arrested in their homes by FRSC from Monday

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday January 25, will start arresting traffic offenders who are yet to pay their fines.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem in a statement released on behalf of the Corps Marshal Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that corps will go after wanted offenders in their homes.

He said offenders who voluntarily report at any of the FRSC offices nationwide to make payments will not be prosecuted. Names of the offenders would be uploaded from the Corps Duty Room Information and Management System (DRIMS) in the next 48 hours.

Oyeyemi said;