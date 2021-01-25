“Born to be my king” Ifeanyi Adefarasin celebrates husband, Paul Adefarasin, on his birthday

House on the Rock pastor, Paul Adefarasin marks his birthday today and his wife Ifeanyi typed beautiful words to celebrate him.
My Dearest Adeolu,
January 25 will forever be a special day to me, Adebola, Alvin and Alexander, because creation was gifted with you and in turn, we were also gifted with you. You were:
Born Special
Born a blessing
Born to inspire, lead, motivate, and empower
Born to serve, care and encourage
Born to nurture
Born to love and be loved
Born to be exceptional
Born to be my king
Thank you for being a phenomenal man, husband, father, inspiration, pastor, visionary, spiritual father, encourager and coach.
Amidst the recent happenings the world over in the last few weeks, I remain deeply grateful to the Lord for blessing humanity with you and blessing you with yet another year of many more decades to come, and I pray that you have a happy birthday with many happy returns as you truly deserve it.
With love and a grateful heart
Enjoy this new season @pauladefarasin
Source: Linda Ikeji