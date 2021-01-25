COVID-19: We don’t need to vaccinate 20 million Lagos residents

The Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has explained his administration’s plan in tackling the Coronavirus disease.

In an interview on Channels Television, Sanwo-Olu said they don’t need to vaccinate 20 million Lagos residents as the plan is to ensure herd immunity. He also revealed that the state government is engaging some companies in the production of COVID-19 vaccines for residents of the state.

He said;

“It is important for me to make this. We don’t have to vaccinate the 20 or 22 million population that we have. The plan is to ensure that there is herd immunity and that typically speaks about 50 to 60 percent of your population, that is the kind of target that you really meet.

“We have started a conversation with some of the vaccine manufacturers. Pfizer for example, I have made contact with them, Johnson and Johnson are not out yet, the Moderna has written to us and we have written back to them.”