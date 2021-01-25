Former Attorney-General of the Federation Abdullahi Ibrahim dies from Covid-19 complications

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abdullahi Ibrahim, has died from Covid-19 complications.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who served as Minister of Transport and Aviation in the military regime of Muhammadu Buhari, was said to have died in an isolation centre in Abuja on Sunday, Jan 24.

Premium Times reports that a former top government official who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter ahead of the family, broke the news.

Mr Ibrahim’s Wikipedia page has also been updated to reflect his demise.